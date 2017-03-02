Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wright leads Louisiana-Lafayette past…

Wright leads Louisiana-Lafayette past Texas St., 94-84 in OT

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Share

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jay Wright scored 21 points and made three key 3-pointers to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 94-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

Wright had 12 points in the final 1:41 of regulation, including two 3s, and a layup with eight seconds left to force overtime tied at 74. He added a layup and another 3 to cap a 9-4 spurt and the Ragin’ Cajuns outscored Texas State 20-10 in the extra period. Jerekius Davis scored all six of his points in overtime and Justin Miller added five.

Miller finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana Lafayette (19-11, 9-8 Sun Belt), which has won four straight. Bryce Washington had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 21 points and Nijal Pearson had 20 points to lead Texas State (17-12, 10-7).

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wright leads Louisiana-Lafayette past…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.