WTA Malaysian Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 10:27 am < a min read
Thursday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-0, 6-3.

Han Xinyun, China, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Duan Ying-Ying (5), China, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Wang Qiang (6), China, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Peng Shuai (4), China, 5-2 retired.

Doubles
First Round

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Zhang Kai-Lin, China, vs. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Quarterfinals

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Ipek Soylu, Turkey, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (2), China, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Varatchaya Wongteanchai, Thailand, 6-4, 6-0.

