Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » WTA Malaysian Open Results

WTA Malaysian Open Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 11:02 am < a min read
Sunday
At TPC Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Championship

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles
Championship

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

