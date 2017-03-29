Sports Listen

Wyoming tops Coastal Carolina 81-57, CBI finals to go 3

By ROB BLACK
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 11:14 pm < a min read
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Alexander Aka Gorski added 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep to lead Wyoming to an 81-57 victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night, forcing a third and deciding game in the finals of the CBI.

Coastal Carolina won the opener of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship round, 91-81, on Monday in Conway, S.C. The final game is Friday in Laramie.

The Chanticleers opened the second half with six straight empty possessions — the first two a result of consecutive blocks by the Cowboys’ Alan Herndon, who finished with eight points and 10 rebounds — as Wyoming took a 39-27 advantage.

Wyoming (22-15) stretched the margin to 55-38, fueled by the inside-outside play of James, who scored 10 in the first eight minutes of the second half. Coastal Carolina got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

Elijah Wilson and Artur Labinowicz led the Chanticleers (20-18) with 10 apiece.

