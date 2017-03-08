Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Yedlin has thigh injury,…

Yedlin has thigh injury, status in question for qualifiers

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 3:40 pm < a min read
Share

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin has a thigh injury, putting his status in question for the United States’ World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

Yedlin did not dress for Newcastle’s 0-0 draw at Reading on Tuesday night in England’s second-tier League Championship, and manager Rafa Benitez said after the match that the 23-year-old might have a small tear.

“If DeAndre’s healthy he’ll be part of our squad in March,” U.S. coach Bruce Arena said Wednesday during a Facebook chat with fans. “We just have to follow him over the next couple weeks and see how he’s dealing with that injury.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Timmy Chandler, who started at right back in November, will miss the March 24 qualifier against Honduras at San Jose, California, because of a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation. The U.S. is at Panama on March 28.

Advertisement

The U.S. lost to Mexico and Costa Rica in November in the first two games of the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, leading the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Jurgen Klinsmann and bring back Arena, the American coach from 1998-06.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Yedlin has thigh injury,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Makin Island conducts Navy security force sentry training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.