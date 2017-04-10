Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 10-man Atlanta United holds…

10-man Atlanta United holds on to tie Toronto FC 2-2

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 9:45 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Hector Villalba scored twice and Atlanta United survived being a man down for the last 15 minutes to tie Toronto FC 2-2 on Saturday night.

Atlanta’s Yamil Asad was sent off in the 75th minute after referee David Gantar ruled that he used an elbow to floor Eriq Zavaleta. Atlanta assistant coach Jorge Theiler also was ejected in the ensuing argument.

Expansion United (2-1-2) extended its unbeaten run to four games.

Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow scored for Toronto (1-0-4).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 10-man Atlanta United holds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.