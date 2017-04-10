10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW BETTER VETTING COULD BENEFIT WHITE HOUSE

Trump boasts that he hires only the best people, but his personnel choices — like Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page — keep coming back to haunt him.

2. TRUMP’S PROMISES FALLING BY WAYSIDE

He hasn’t been in the White House for 100 days, yet he’s already reversed himself on many of his key campaign promises.

3. IN HOLY CITY, A TANGLE OF CONFLICTING CLAIMS

Fifty years after Israel captured east Jerusalem, Israel and the Palestinians remain as divided as ever over the future of the sensitive area.

4. DEFENSE IN KIM JONG NAM MURDER CASE FEARS ‘TRIAL BY AMBUSH’

Two young women accused of poisoning Kim appear in court as their lawyers say Malaysian police still have not handed over security camera footage and documents crucial to the defense.

5. LOOK OUT, CORPORATE AMERICA

The viral video of a ticketed passenger dragged forcefully off a United Express flight is only the latest example of bad behavior exposed in the digital age.

6. BREAK IN ‘FAST AND FURIOUS’ CASE COMES IN MEXICO

Authorities arrest the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. border agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the federal government.

7. WHO’S MAKING MILLIONS ON THE SIDE

Teachers selling lesson plans to other teachers online has become a booming business.

8. FRESH QUESTIONS ABOUT BILL O’REILLY’S FUTURE

The embattled TV host says the vacation he’s taking was long planned. But it’s an unusually lengthy one — and it’s fueling speculation that he might never return to his Fox News Channel show.

9. WHERE SEARCH IS ON FOR HOLY GRAIL OF CLIMATE CHANGE

In the jagged red mountains of Oman on the Arabian Peninsula, geologists hunt for an efficient and cheap way to remove carbon dioxide from the air and oceans.

10. NBA PLAYOFF FIELD SET

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers claim the last two available postseason spots on the final night of the regular season.