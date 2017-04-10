Sports Listen

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 6:03 am 2 min read
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GEORGIA HOUSE SEAT STILL UNDECIDED

A June 20 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is an early barometer for Trump and both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

2. ‘THE SHIELD STANDS GUARD AND THE SWORD STANDS READY’

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
From the deck of a massive aircraft carrier off Tokyo, Vice President Mike Pence warns North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military.

3. TRUMP SHAKING UP STATUS-QUO IN NORTH ASIA

In trying to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, Pyongyang sees more volatility, China calls for calm and Japan weighs a retaliatory capability.

4. WHAT MAY HAVE MOTIVATED FRESNO SHOOTER

Before he shot to death three people at random, Kori Ali Muhammad, a 34-year-old black man, told police he wanted to kill as many white people as he could before he was captured.

5. MANHUNT ENDS IN UNLIKELY FASHION

Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone when a worker at a McDonald’s near Erie, Pennsylvania, recognized him at the drive-thru window.

6. WHERE TRUMP SUPPORT IS STRONG

Residents of Androscoggin County, Maine, backed a Republican for president for the first time in decades because many support his views on immigration, AP finds, even though the town has been bolstered by immigrants.

7. AP: PERU BACKSLIDING ON ILLEGAL LOGGING

The 2015 impoundment of a freighter in Houston carrying tons of Amazon rainforest wood represents a rare victory in the battle to preserve tropical forests.

8. HOW NAVY IS ADDRESSING FEMALE SAILORS

Defense contractor Electric Boat is designing what will be the first U.S. fleet of Navy submarines built specifically to accommodate female crew members.

9. NO SPINNING THIS ONE

Viewership of Fox News Channel’s “O’Reilly Factor” drops without its vacationing and scandal-riddled host, Bill O’Reilly.

10. WHO’S WONDERING WHETHER HE’LL ‘GET THAT ITCH AGAIN’

Michael Phelps hasn’t gotten the urge to return to swimming, but the winningest athlete in Olympic history hasn’t ruled out yet another comeback.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 10 Things to Know…
Top Stories

