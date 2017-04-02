Sports Listen

2 University of Oklahoma football players arrested

and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 4:56 pm < a min read
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Two University of Oklahoma football players were arrested for public intoxication Sunday morning, adding to the litany of recent problems for the program.

Jail records show that quarterback Christopher Robison and defensive back Ronnie LaRue were booked into Cleveland County jail and released later in the day.

Robison, a freshman, completed 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards in the spring game on Saturday and had a 2-yard rushing touchdown. LaRue is a junior.

School spokesman Mike Houck said in a statement that the school is “aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally.”

In January, defensive back Parrish Cobb was arrested for aggravated robbery in Texas. In late February, star quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas.

