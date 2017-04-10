2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through April 9
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|1,660.000
|2. Matt Kuchar
|566.667
|3. Bill Haas
|427.188
|4. Kevin Chappell
|411.500
|5. Ryan Moore
|382.813
|6. Phil Mickelson
|360.433
|7. Brooks Koepka
|339.950
|8. Jordan Spieth
|335.825
|9. Justin Thomas
|293.600
|10. Rickie Fowler
|285.763
|11. Russell Henley
|233.200
|12. Brandt Snedeker
|230.587
|13. Pat Perez
|227.154
|14. William McGirt
|222.413
|15. Jimmy Walker
|220.750
Next update after The Players Championship, May 11-14