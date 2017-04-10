Sports Listen

2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through April 9
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 1,660.000
2. Matt Kuchar 566.667
3. Bill Haas 427.188
4. Kevin Chappell 411.500
5. Ryan Moore 382.813
6. Phil Mickelson 360.433
7. Brooks Koepka 339.950
8. Jordan Spieth 335.825
9. Justin Thomas 293.600
10. Rickie Fowler 285.763
11. Russell Henley 233.200
12. Brandt Snedeker 230.587
13. Pat Perez 227.154
14. William McGirt 222.413
15. Jimmy Walker 220.750

Next update after The Players Championship, May 11-14

