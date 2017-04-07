Sports Listen

AAC presidents vote unanimously to admit Wichita State

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 11:04 am < a min read
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The American Athletic Conference has voted to extend an invitation to Wichita State to join the league.

Conference spokesman Bill Potter says the presidents of the conference’s 12 member schools voted unanimously Friday to admit the school in all sports but football. The school, which is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, does not have a football program but it is a powerhouse in men’s basketball.

The AAC currently has 12 members for football: UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa. Navy is a football-only school, so the Shockers would give the conference 12 members in both football and basketball.

