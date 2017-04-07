Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aaron Hernandez jury asks…

Aaron Hernandez jury asks about star witness’s testimony

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:26 pm < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has asked the judge to clarify the law on how much they can rely on the testimony of a witness given immunity from prosecution.

The prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, was given immunity.

Bradley testified that he saw Hernandez shoot two men in 2012 after a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub. Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury Bradley was the shooter, not Hernandez.

The jury submitted its question several hours after deliberations began Friday. Judge Jeffrey Locke said the jury should not rely solely on the testimony of an immunized witness and needs corroboration of at least one element of the crime.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The former New England Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aaron Hernandez jury asks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronaut John Glenn interred at Arlington Cemetery

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.