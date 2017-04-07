Aaron Hernandez jury asks about star witness’s testimony

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has asked the judge to clarify the law on how much they can rely on the testimony of a witness given immunity from prosecution.

The prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, was given immunity.

Bradley testified that he saw Hernandez shoot two men in 2012 after a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub. Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury Bradley was the shooter, not Hernandez.

The jury submitted its question several hours after deliberations began Friday. Judge Jeffrey Locke said the jury should not rely solely on the testimony of an immunized witness and needs corroboration of at least one element of the crime.

The former New England Patriots tight end is already serving a life sentence for a 2013 killing.