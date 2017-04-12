Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AC Milan sale moves…

AC Milan sale moves closer to completion as Li arrives

By master
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 5:22 am < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — The delayed sale of AC Milan moved a step closer to completion after the leader of the group buying the club arrived in the Italian city.

Yonghong Li flew in on Wednesday to complete the purchase of Milan by Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg.

The transfer of the final 190 million euros ($202 million) — in addition to the 250 million euro ($266 million) deposit already paid and the 180 million euros ($191 million) loaned by American fund Elliott Management — is expected to arrive during the day, and the sale to be completed Thursday.

The sale has been postponed twice — in December and March.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has owned Milan for 31 years. The new owners’ first match will be Saturday’s derby against Inter Milan.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AC Milan sale moves…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Helicopter fills bucket for firefighting

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7353 0.0092 1.73%
L 2020 25.1826 0.0181 2.91%
L 2030 27.9152 0.0280 4.13%
L 2040 29.9860 0.0352 4.73%
L 2050 17.1575 0.0222 5.28%
G Fund 15.2871 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7193 0.0643 0.93%
C Fund 32.6498 -0.0421 6.07%
S Fund 42.7674 0.2069 4.57%
I Fund 26.3570 0.1016 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.