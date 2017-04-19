Sports Listen

Agents to AP: Eichel not pushing for Sabres coaching change

By JOHN WAWROW
April 19, 2017
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma’s job is in jeopardy, star forward Jack Eichel’s representatives say their client is not the one pushing for a change.

Peter Donatelli tells The Associated Press a coaching change was “not even on (Eichel’s) radar screen” last week during the player’s exit meetings with Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray. Donatelli says any suggestion the second-year player is demanding a change is “1,000-percent false.”

Peter Fish, who also represents Eichel, says his client is looking forward to next season and the plans the team has in place.

Donatelli and Fish spoke on Wednesday at a time when Murray is meeting with Sabres owner Terry Pegula.

Last week, Murray backed Byslma returning for a third season as Sabres coach despite the team missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year. Murray, however, noted the ultimate decision on Bylsma and his own future rests with Pegula.

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

