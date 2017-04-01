AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|68
|46
|19
|3
|0
|95
|228
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|68
|43
|21
|4
|0
|90
|239
|200
|Providence
|68
|40
|19
|5
|4
|89
|210
|169
|Hershey
|69
|38
|20
|8
|3
|87
|235
|197
|Bridgeport
|69
|41
|24
|3
|1
|86
|206
|190
|Springfield
|69
|28
|30
|9
|2
|67
|172
|190
|Hartford
|68
|23
|39
|4
|2
|52
|175
|248
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|69
|38
|26
|4
|1
|81
|225
|188
|Syracuse
|69
|34
|23
|6
|6
|80
|208
|210
|Albany
|68
|34
|29
|2
|3
|73
|177
|187
|St. John’s
|69
|32
|27
|8
|2
|74
|194
|203
|Utica
|68
|31
|28
|7
|2
|71
|175
|192
|Rochester
|67
|28
|37
|0
|2
|58
|178
|215
|Binghamton
|69
|26
|39
|2
|2
|56
|177
|239
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|68
|43
|20
|1
|4
|91
|234
|170
|Chicago
|69
|39
|18
|7
|5
|90
|229
|181
|Milwaukee
|68
|40
|22
|3
|3
|86
|203
|192
|Charlotte
|68
|35
|28
|5
|0
|75
|183
|187
|Cleveland
|68
|33
|28
|3
|4
|73
|171
|186
|Iowa
|68
|31
|29
|6
|2
|70
|162
|178
|Manitoba
|69
|25
|35
|4
|5
|59
|176
|221
|Rockford
|69
|23
|34
|9
|3
|58
|160
|224
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|61
|40
|14
|2
|5
|87
|211
|157
|San Diego
|61
|39
|17
|3
|2
|83
|199
|158
|Ontario
|61
|33
|18
|10
|0
|76
|181
|169
|Stockton
|61
|30
|25
|4
|2
|66
|187
|172
|Bakersfield
|61
|30
|25
|5
|1
|66
|180
|168
|Texas
|68
|30
|33
|1
|4
|65
|201
|232
|Tucson
|62
|26
|29
|7
|0
|59
|167
|215
|San Antonio
|68
|25
|36
|5
|2
|57
|163
|211
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Binghamton 4, St. John’s 2
Charlotte 3, Grand Rapids 1
Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, SO
Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4, Albany 1
Rochester 5, Utica 2
Springfield 3, WB-Scranton 1
Hartford 3, Hershey 0
Chicago 4, Iowa 0
Rockford 3, Texas 1
Stockton 3, San Antonio 2
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 1
San Jose 3, Manitoba 0
San Diego 8, Tucson 2
Hartford at Albany, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
Rochester at Albany, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled