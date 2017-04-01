Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 9:02 am 1 min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 68 46 19 3 0 95 228 157
Lehigh Valley 68 43 21 4 0 90 239 200
Providence 68 40 19 5 4 89 210 169
Hershey 69 38 20 8 3 87 235 197
Bridgeport 69 41 24 3 1 86 206 190
Springfield 69 28 30 9 2 67 172 190
Hartford 68 23 39 4 2 52 175 248
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 69 38 26 4 1 81 225 188
Syracuse 69 34 23 6 6 80 208 210
Albany 68 34 29 2 3 73 177 187
St. John’s 69 32 27 8 2 74 194 203
Utica 68 31 28 7 2 71 175 192
Rochester 67 28 37 0 2 58 178 215
Binghamton 69 26 39 2 2 56 177 239
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 68 43 20 1 4 91 234 170
Chicago 69 39 18 7 5 90 229 181
Milwaukee 68 40 22 3 3 86 203 192
Charlotte 68 35 28 5 0 75 183 187
Cleveland 68 33 28 3 4 73 171 186
Iowa 68 31 29 6 2 70 162 178
Manitoba 69 25 35 4 5 59 176 221
Rockford 69 23 34 9 3 58 160 224
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 61 40 14 2 5 87 211 157
San Diego 61 39 17 3 2 83 199 158
Ontario 61 33 18 10 0 76 181 169
Stockton 61 30 25 4 2 66 187 172
Bakersfield 61 30 25 5 1 66 180 168
Texas 68 30 33 1 4 65 201 232
Tucson 62 26 29 7 0 59 167 215
San Antonio 68 25 36 5 2 57 163 211

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 4, St. John’s 2

Charlotte 3, Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Bridgeport 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, Albany 1

Rochester 5, Utica 2

Springfield 3, WB-Scranton 1

Hartford 3, Hershey 0

Chicago 4, Iowa 0

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

Rockford 3, Texas 1

Stockton 3, San Antonio 2

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 3, Manitoba 0

San Diego 8, Tucson 2

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Albany, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Albany, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.