AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 69 47 19 3 0 97 231 157
Lehigh Valley 69 43 22 4 0 90 239 203
Providence 69 40 20 5 4 89 212 172
Bridgeport 70 42 24 3 1 88 210 192
Hershey 70 38 21 8 3 87 237 201
Springfield 70 29 30 9 2 69 175 192
Hartford 69 23 40 4 2 52 178 252
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 70 39 26 4 1 83 228 190
Syracuse 70 34 23 6 7 81 210 213
Albany 69 35 29 2 3 75 181 190
St. John’s 70 33 27 8 2 76 198 205
Utica 69 32 28 7 2 73 180 195
Rochester 68 28 38 0 2 58 181 220
Binghamton 70 26 40 2 2 56 179 243
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 69 43 21 1 4 91 235 174
Chicago 70 39 19 7 5 90 231 186
Milwaukee 69 40 23 3 3 86 205 197
Charlotte 68 35 28 5 0 75 183 187
Cleveland 69 34 28 3 4 75 176 188
Iowa 68 31 29 6 2 70 162 178
Rockford 70 24 34 9 3 60 164 225
Manitoba 70 25 36 4 5 59 179 227
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 62 41 14 2 5 89 217 160
San Diego 62 40 17 3 2 85 203 159
Ontario 62 33 19 10 0 76 182 173
Stockton 62 31 25 4 2 68 192 175
Bakersfield 62 31 25 5 1 68 184 169
Texas 69 31 33 1 4 67 206 234
Tucson 63 26 30 7 0 59 168 219
San Antonio 69 25 37 5 2 57 166 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany 4, Hartford 3

St. John’s 4, Binghamton 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 2

Bridgeport 4, Hershey 2

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Utica 5, Rochester 3

Springfield 3, Providence 2

WB-Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Cleveland 5, Chicago 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Stockton 5, San Antonio 3

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 1

San Jose 6, Manitoba 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 1

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Albany, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at WB-Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.

St. John’s at Toronto, 11 a.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

