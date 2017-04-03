AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|70
|47
|19
|3
|1
|98
|233
|160
|Lehigh Valley
|70
|44
|22
|4
|0
|92
|243
|205
|Providence
|70
|41
|20
|5
|4
|91
|216
|173
|Bridgeport
|70
|42
|24
|3
|1
|88
|210
|192
|Hershey
|71
|38
|22
|8
|3
|87
|239
|205
|Springfield
|70
|29
|30
|9
|2
|69
|175
|192
|Hartford
|70
|23
|41
|4
|2
|52
|179
|256
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|70
|39
|26
|4
|1
|83
|228
|190
|Syracuse
|70
|34
|23
|6
|7
|81
|210
|213
|St. John’s
|70
|33
|27
|8
|2
|76
|198
|205
|Albany
|70
|35
|30
|2
|3
|75
|182
|192
|Utica
|70
|33
|28
|7
|2
|75
|183
|197
|Rochester
|69
|29
|38
|0
|2
|60
|183
|221
|Binghamton
|70
|26
|40
|2
|2
|56
|179
|243
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|69
|43
|21
|1
|4
|91
|235
|174
|Chicago
|71
|40
|19
|7
|5
|92
|236
|189
|Milwaukee
|70
|41
|23
|3
|3
|88
|212
|199
|Cleveland
|70
|35
|28
|3
|4
|77
|180
|188
|Charlotte
|69
|35
|29
|5
|0
|75
|186
|192
|Iowa
|69
|31
|30
|6
|2
|70
|162
|182
|Rockford
|70
|24
|34
|9
|3
|60
|164
|225
|Manitoba
|70
|25
|36
|4
|5
|59
|179
|227
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|62
|41
|14
|2
|5
|89
|217
|160
|San Diego
|62
|40
|17
|3
|2
|85
|203
|159
|Ontario
|62
|33
|19
|10
|0
|76
|182
|173
|Stockton
|62
|31
|25
|4
|2
|68
|192
|175
|Bakersfield
|62
|31
|25
|5
|1
|68
|184
|169
|Texas
|70
|31
|34
|1
|4
|67
|208
|241
|Tucson
|63
|26
|30
|7
|0
|59
|168
|219
|San Antonio
|69
|25
|37
|5
|2
|57
|166
|216
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Rochester 2, Albany 1
Providence 4, Hartford 1
Utica 3, WB-Scranton 2, SO
Milwaukee 7, Texas 2
Chicago 5, Charlotte 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 2
Cleveland 4, Iowa 0
No games scheduled
Springfield at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.
St. John’s at Toronto, 11 a.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.