Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 2:00 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 70 47 19 3 1 98 233 160
Lehigh Valley 70 44 22 4 0 92 243 205
Providence 70 41 20 5 4 91 216 173
Bridgeport 71 43 24 3 1 90 212 193
Hershey 71 38 22 8 3 87 239 205
Springfield 71 29 31 9 2 69 176 194
Hartford 70 23 41 4 2 52 179 256
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 71 40 26 4 1 85 233 192
Syracuse 70 34 23 6 7 81 210 213
Albany 70 35 30 2 3 75 182 192
Utica 70 33 28 7 2 75 183 197
St. John’s 71 33 28 8 2 76 200 210
Rochester 69 29 38 0 2 60 183 221
Binghamton 70 26 40 2 2 56 179 243
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 69 43 21 1 4 91 235 174
Chicago 71 40 19 7 5 92 236 189
Milwaukee 70 41 23 3 3 88 212 199
Cleveland 70 35 28 3 4 77 180 188
Charlotte 69 35 29 5 0 75 186 192
Iowa 69 31 30 6 2 70 162 182
Rockford 70 24 34 9 3 60 164 225
Manitoba 70 25 36 4 5 59 179 227
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 62 41 14 2 5 89 217 160
San Diego 62 40 17 3 2 85 203 159
Ontario 62 33 19 10 0 76 182 173
Stockton 62 31 25 4 2 68 192 175
Bakersfield 62 31 25 5 1 68 184 169
Texas 70 31 34 1 4 67 208 241
Tucson 63 26 30 7 0 59 168 219
San Antonio 69 25 37 5 2 57 166 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Springfield 1

Toronto 5, St. John’s 2

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

OPM tells agencies how to get ready for workforce reorganization, furloughs

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.