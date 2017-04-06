Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 12:25 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 70 47 19 3 1 98 233 160
Lehigh Valley 71 44 22 5 0 93 245 208
Providence 70 41 20 5 4 91 216 173
Bridgeport 71 43 24 3 1 90 212 193
Hershey 72 39 22 8 3 89 242 207
Springfield 71 29 31 9 2 69 176 194
Hartford 70 23 41 4 2 52 179 256
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 71 40 26 4 1 85 233 192
Syracuse 71 34 24 6 7 81 210 216
Albany 71 36 30 2 3 77 185 192
Utica 70 33 28 7 2 75 183 197
St. John’s 71 33 28 8 2 76 200 210
Rochester 70 30 38 0 2 62 188 223
Binghamton 71 26 41 2 2 56 181 248
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 71 44 22 1 4 93 238 178
Chicago 71 40 19 7 5 92 236 189
Milwaukee 70 41 23 3 3 88 212 199
Charlotte 71 37 29 5 0 79 194 195
Cleveland 71 35 28 4 4 78 181 190
Iowa 70 32 30 6 2 72 164 183
Manitoba 72 26 36 5 5 62 183 230
Rockford 70 24 34 9 3 60 164 225
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 63 42 14 2 5 91 222 161
San Diego 62 40 17 3 2 85 203 159
Ontario 63 33 20 10 0 76 183 178
Stockton 62 31 25 4 2 68 192 175
Bakersfield 63 31 26 5 1 68 187 173
Texas 71 32 34 1 4 69 212 244
Tucson 63 26 30 7 0 59 168 219
San Antonio 71 25 39 5 2 57 169 224

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Springfield 1

Toronto 5, St. John’s 2

Charlotte 3, San Antonio 1

Iowa 2, Cleveland 1, OT

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 1

Wednesday’s Games

Albany 3, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 5, San Antonio 2

Rochester 5, Binghamton 2

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, OT

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1, OT

Texas 4, Bakersfield 3

San Jose 5, Ontario 1

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. John’s at Albany, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Tucson at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

