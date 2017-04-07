Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 9:37 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 70 47 19 3 1 98 233 160
Lehigh Valley 71 44 22 5 0 93 245 208
Providence 71 42 20 5 4 93 218 174
Bridgeport 72 43 25 3 1 90 213 195
Hershey 73 40 22 8 3 91 245 209
Springfield 71 29 31 9 2 69 176 194
Hartford 70 23 41 4 2 52 179 256
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 71 40 26 4 1 85 233 192
Syracuse 71 34 24 6 7 81 210 216
Albany 72 37 30 2 3 79 189 195
Utica 70 33 28 7 2 75 183 197
St. John’s 72 33 29 8 2 76 203 214
Rochester 71 30 39 0 2 62 190 226
Binghamton 71 26 41 2 2 56 181 248
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 71 44 22 1 4 93 238 178
Chicago 71 40 19 7 5 92 236 189
Milwaukee 70 41 23 3 3 88 212 199
Charlotte 71 37 29 5 0 79 194 195
Cleveland 71 35 28 4 4 78 181 190
Iowa 71 33 30 6 2 74 167 184
Manitoba 72 26 36 5 5 62 183 230
Rockford 71 24 35 9 3 60 165 228
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 63 42 14 2 5 91 222 161
San Diego 63 40 18 3 2 85 206 164
Ontario 63 33 20 10 0 76 183 178
Stockton 63 32 25 4 2 70 197 178
Bakersfield 63 31 26 5 1 68 187 173
Texas 71 32 34 1 4 69 212 244
Tucson 63 26 30 7 0 59 168 219
San Antonio 71 25 39 5 2 57 169 224

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 3, Rockford 1

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, St. John’s 3

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Hershey 3, Rochester 2

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Tucson at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

