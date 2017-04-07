AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|71
|48
|19
|3
|1
|100
|236
|160
|Providence
|71
|42
|20
|5
|4
|93
|218
|174
|Lehigh Valley
|72
|44
|23
|5
|0
|93
|245
|211
|Bridgeport
|72
|43
|25
|3
|1
|90
|213
|195
|Hershey
|73
|40
|22
|8
|3
|91
|245
|209
|Springfield
|72
|29
|32
|9
|2
|69
|179
|198
|Hartford
|71
|24
|41
|4
|2
|54
|183
|259
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|72
|40
|27
|4
|1
|85
|234
|195
|Syracuse
|72
|34
|24
|7
|7
|82
|213
|220
|Albany
|72
|37
|30
|2
|3
|79
|189
|195
|Utica
|71
|34
|28
|7
|2
|77
|186
|198
|St. John’s
|72
|33
|29
|8
|2
|76
|203
|214
|Rochester
|71
|30
|39
|0
|2
|62
|190
|226
|Binghamton
|72
|27
|41
|2
|2
|58
|185
|251
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|71
|44
|22
|1
|4
|93
|238
|178
|Chicago
|71
|40
|19
|7
|5
|92
|236
|189
|Milwaukee
|71
|41
|24
|3
|3
|88
|212
|200
|Charlotte
|71
|37
|29
|5
|0
|79
|194
|195
|Cleveland
|72
|36
|28
|4
|4
|80
|182
|190
|Iowa
|71
|33
|30
|6
|2
|74
|167
|184
|Manitoba
|73
|27
|36
|5
|5
|64
|188
|234
|Rockford
|71
|24
|35
|9
|3
|60
|165
|228
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|63
|42
|14
|2
|5
|91
|222
|161
|San Diego
|63
|40
|18
|3
|2
|85
|206
|164
|Ontario
|63
|33
|20
|10
|0
|76
|183
|178
|Stockton
|63
|32
|25
|4
|2
|70
|197
|178
|Bakersfield
|63
|31
|26
|5
|1
|68
|187
|173
|Texas
|71
|32
|34
|1
|4
|69
|212
|244
|Tucson
|64
|26
|30
|8
|0
|60
|172
|224
|San Antonio
|71
|25
|39
|5
|2
|57
|169
|224
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 3, Rockford 1
Albany 4, St. John’s 3
Utica 3, Toronto 1
Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3, OT
WB-Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Hershey 3, Rochester 2
Hartford 4, Springfield 3
Manitoba 5, Tucson 4, OT
Cleveland 1, Milwaukee 0
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Tucson at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
St. John’s at Utica, 3 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.