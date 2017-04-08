Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 9:21 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 71 48 19 3 1 100 236 160
Providence 71 42 20 5 4 93 218 174
Lehigh Valley 72 44 23 5 0 93 245 211
Hershey 74 41 22 8 3 93 247 210
Bridgeport 72 43 25 3 1 90 213 195
Springfield 72 29 32 9 2 69 179 198
Hartford 71 24 41 4 2 54 183 259
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 73 40 28 4 1 85 235 197
Syracuse 72 34 24 7 7 82 213 220
Albany 72 37 30 2 3 79 189 195
Utica 71 34 28 7 2 77 186 198
St. John’s 72 33 29 8 2 76 203 214
Rochester 71 30 39 0 2 62 190 226
Binghamton 72 27 41 2 2 58 185 251
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 71 44 22 1 4 93 238 178
Chicago 71 40 19 7 5 92 236 189
Milwaukee 71 41 24 3 3 88 212 200
Charlotte 72 38 29 5 0 81 203 198
Cleveland 72 36 28 4 4 80 182 190
Iowa 71 33 30 6 2 74 167 184
Manitoba 73 27 36 5 5 64 188 234
Rockford 71 24 35 9 3 60 165 228
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 63 42 14 2 5 91 222 161
San Diego 64 40 19 3 2 85 206 168
Ontario 64 34 20 10 0 78 187 178
Stockton 63 32 25 4 2 70 197 178
Bakersfield 64 31 27 5 1 68 190 177
Texas 72 32 35 1 4 69 215 253
Tucson 64 26 30 8 0 60 172 224
San Antonio 72 26 39 5 2 59 173 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, St. John’s 3

Utica 3, Toronto 1

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 3, OT

WB-Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Hershey 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 4, Springfield 3

Manitoba 5, Tucson 4, OT

Cleveland 1, Milwaukee 0

San Antonio 4, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 4, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 9, Texas 3

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Tucson at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

