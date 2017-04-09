Sports Listen

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 3:32 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 72 49 19 3 1 102 238 161
Providence 72 43 20 5 4 95 221 174
Lehigh Valley 73 45 23 5 0 95 249 213
Hershey 74 41 22 8 3 93 247 210
Bridgeport 73 43 26 3 1 90 213 198
Springfield 73 29 33 9 2 69 181 202
Hartford 72 24 42 4 2 54 184 261
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 73 40 28 4 1 85 235 197
Syracuse 73 35 24 7 7 84 216 222
Albany 73 37 31 2 3 79 191 198
Utica 72 34 29 7 2 77 186 203
St. John’s 73 34 29 8 2 78 208 214
Rochester 72 31 39 0 2 64 195 226
Binghamton 73 27 42 2 2 58 185 256
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 72 41 19 7 5 94 240 192
Grand Rapids 72 44 23 1 4 93 238 182
Milwaukee 72 41 25 3 3 88 214 204
Charlotte 73 39 29 5 0 83 206 199
Cleveland 73 37 28 4 4 82 186 190
Iowa 72 33 30 7 2 75 170 188
Manitoba 73 27 36 5 5 64 188 234
Rockford 72 25 35 9 3 62 169 230
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 64 42 15 2 5 91 224 166
San Diego 65 40 20 3 2 85 207 171
Ontario 65 35 20 10 0 80 190 179
Stockton 64 33 25 4 2 72 202 180
Bakersfield 64 31 27 5 1 68 190 177
Texas 73 32 36 1 4 69 216 256
Tucson 64 26 30 8 0 60 172 224
San Antonio 72 26 39 5 2 59 173 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 2, Toronto 1

Charlotte 9, Texas 3

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 0

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0

WB-Scranton 2, Hartford 1

Syracuse 3, Albany 2

St. John’s 5, Binghamton 0

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 2

Rochester 5, Utica 0

Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT

Ontario 3, San Diego 1

Stockton 5, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte 3, Texas 1

Tucson at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

