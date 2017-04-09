AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|73
|50
|19
|3
|1
|104
|240
|162
|Lehigh Valley
|73
|45
|23
|5
|0
|95
|249
|213
|Providence
|73
|43
|21
|5
|4
|95
|222
|176
|Hershey
|74
|41
|22
|8
|3
|93
|247
|210
|Bridgeport
|74
|44
|26
|3
|1
|92
|216
|200
|Springfield
|73
|29
|33
|9
|2
|69
|181
|202
|Hartford
|73
|24
|43
|4
|2
|54
|186
|264
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|73
|40
|28
|4
|1
|85
|235
|197
|Syracuse
|73
|35
|24
|7
|7
|84
|216
|222
|Albany
|73
|37
|31
|2
|3
|79
|191
|198
|St. John’s
|74
|35
|29
|8
|2
|80
|209
|214
|Utica
|73
|34
|30
|7
|2
|77
|186
|204
|Rochester
|72
|31
|39
|0
|2
|64
|195
|226
|Binghamton
|73
|27
|42
|2
|2
|58
|185
|256
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|72
|41
|19
|7
|5
|94
|240
|192
|Grand Rapids
|72
|44
|23
|1
|4
|93
|238
|182
|Milwaukee
|72
|41
|25
|3
|3
|88
|214
|204
|Charlotte
|73
|39
|29
|5
|0
|83
|206
|199
|Cleveland
|73
|37
|28
|4
|4
|82
|186
|190
|Iowa
|72
|33
|30
|7
|2
|75
|170
|188
|Manitoba
|74
|28
|36
|5
|5
|66
|192
|237
|Rockford
|72
|25
|35
|9
|3
|62
|169
|230
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|64
|42
|15
|2
|5
|91
|224
|166
|San Diego
|65
|40
|20
|3
|2
|85
|207
|171
|Ontario
|65
|35
|20
|10
|0
|80
|190
|179
|Stockton
|64
|33
|25
|4
|2
|72
|202
|180
|Bakersfield
|64
|31
|27
|5
|1
|68
|190
|177
|Texas
|73
|32
|36
|1
|4
|69
|216
|256
|Tucson
|65
|26
|31
|8
|0
|60
|175
|228
|San Antonio
|72
|26
|39
|5
|2
|59
|173
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hershey 2, Toronto 1
Charlotte 9, Texas 3
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 2
Providence 3, Bridgeport 0
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 0
WB-Scranton 2, Hartford 1
Syracuse 3, Albany 2
St. John’s 5, Binghamton 0
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 2
Rochester 5, Utica 0
Chicago 4, Iowa 3, OT
Ontario 3, San Diego 1
Stockton 5, San Jose 2
Charlotte 3, Texas 1
Manitoba 4, Tucson 3
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2
St. John’s 1, Utica 0
WB-Scranton 2, Providence 1
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled