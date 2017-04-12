AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|74
|50
|19
|3
|2
|105
|241
|164
|Lehigh Valley
|74
|46
|23
|5
|0
|97
|251
|214
|Providence
|74
|43
|22
|5
|4
|95
|225
|180
|Hershey
|74
|41
|22
|8
|3
|93
|247
|210
|Bridgeport
|74
|44
|26
|3
|1
|92
|216
|200
|Springfield
|74
|30
|33
|9
|2
|71
|185
|205
|Hartford
|74
|24
|44
|4
|2
|54
|189
|270
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|74
|41
|28
|4
|1
|87
|239
|200
|Syracuse
|73
|35
|24
|7
|7
|84
|216
|222
|Albany
|74
|38
|31
|2
|3
|81
|197
|201
|St. John’s
|74
|35
|29
|8
|2
|80
|209
|214
|Utica
|73
|34
|30
|7
|2
|77
|186
|204
|Rochester
|74
|31
|40
|0
|3
|65
|200
|233
|Binghamton
|74
|28
|42
|2
|2
|60
|188
|258
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|73
|42
|19
|7
|5
|96
|243
|193
|Grand Rapids
|73
|44
|23
|1
|5
|94
|241
|186
|Milwaukee
|73
|41
|25
|4
|3
|89
|216
|207
|Charlotte
|73
|39
|29
|5
|0
|83
|206
|199
|Cleveland
|74
|38
|28
|4
|4
|84
|190
|193
|Iowa
|73
|34
|30
|7
|2
|77
|173
|190
|Manitoba
|74
|28
|36
|5
|5
|66
|192
|237
|Rockford
|73
|25
|36
|9
|3
|62
|170
|233
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|65
|43
|15
|2
|5
|93
|226
|167
|San Diego
|65
|40
|20
|3
|2
|85
|207
|171
|Ontario
|65
|35
|20
|10
|0
|80
|190
|179
|Stockton
|65
|33
|25
|5
|2
|73
|203
|182
|Bakersfield
|65
|32
|27
|5
|1
|70
|195
|179
|Texas
|73
|32
|36
|1
|4
|69
|216
|256
|Tucson
|65
|26
|31
|8
|0
|60
|175
|228
|San Antonio
|73
|26
|40
|5
|2
|59
|175
|232
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Albany 6, Hartford 3
Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton 3, Rochester 2, SO
Springfield 4, Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 2, WB-Scranton 1, SO
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.