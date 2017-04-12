Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 9:56 pm 1 min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 73 50 19 3 1 104 240 162
Lehigh Valley 73 45 23 5 0 95 249 213
Providence 74 43 22 5 4 95 225 180
Hershey 74 41 22 8 3 93 247 210
Bridgeport 74 44 26 3 1 92 216 200
Springfield 74 30 33 9 2 71 185 205
Hartford 74 24 44 4 2 54 189 270
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 74 41 28 4 1 87 239 200
Syracuse 73 35 24 7 7 84 216 222
Albany 74 38 31 2 3 81 197 201
St. John’s 74 35 29 8 2 80 209 214
Utica 73 34 30 7 2 77 186 204
Rochester 74 31 40 0 3 65 200 233
Binghamton 74 28 42 2 2 60 188 258
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 42 19 7 5 96 243 193
Grand Rapids 73 44 23 1 5 94 241 186
Milwaukee 73 41 25 4 3 89 216 207
Charlotte 73 39 29 5 0 83 206 199
Cleveland 74 38 28 4 4 84 190 193
Iowa 73 34 30 7 2 77 173 190
Manitoba 74 28 36 5 5 66 192 237
Rockford 73 25 36 9 3 62 170 233
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 65 43 15 2 5 93 226 167
San Diego 65 40 20 3 2 85 207 171
Ontario 65 35 20 10 0 80 190 179
Stockton 65 33 25 5 2 73 203 182
Bakersfield 65 32 27 5 1 70 195 179
Texas 73 32 36 1 4 69 216 256
Tucson 65 26 31 8 0 60 175 228
San Antonio 73 26 40 5 2 59 175 232

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Albany 6, Hartford 3

Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton 3, Rochester 2, SO

Springfield 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.