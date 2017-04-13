Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 9:49 pm 1 min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 74 50 19 3 2 105 241 164
Lehigh Valley 74 46 23 5 0 97 251 214
Providence 74 43 22 5 4 95 225 180
Hershey 74 41 22 8 3 93 247 210
Bridgeport 74 44 26 3 1 92 216 200
Springfield 74 30 33 9 2 71 185 205
Hartford 74 24 44 4 2 54 189 270
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 74 41 28 4 1 87 239 200
Syracuse 74 36 24 7 7 86 223 224
Albany 74 38 31 2 3 81 197 201
St. John’s 74 35 29 8 2 80 209 214
Utica 74 34 31 7 2 77 188 211
Rochester 74 31 40 0 3 65 200 233
Binghamton 74 28 42 2 2 60 188 258
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 42 19 7 5 96 243 193
Grand Rapids 74 45 23 1 5 96 243 187
Milwaukee 74 42 25 4 3 91 218 208
Cleveland 75 39 28 4 4 86 195 197
Charlotte 74 39 29 5 1 84 207 201
Iowa 73 34 30 7 2 77 173 190
Manitoba 75 28 37 5 5 66 196 242
Rockford 74 25 37 9 3 62 171 235
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 66 43 16 2 5 93 227 169
San Diego 66 41 20 3 2 87 212 172
Ontario 66 36 20 10 0 82 193 181
Stockton 66 33 25 6 2 74 205 185
Bakersfield 66 32 28 5 1 70 196 184
Texas 74 33 36 1 4 71 220 259
Tucson 66 27 31 8 0 62 177 229
San Antonio 74 26 41 5 2 59 178 236

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany 6, Hartford 3

Grand Rapids 2, Charlotte 1, SO

Syracuse 7, Utica 2

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Binghamton 3, Rochester 2, SO

Springfield 4, Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 2, WB-Scranton 1, SO

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 4, San Antonio 3

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 1

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion

Ontario 3, Stockton 2, OT

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Manitoba 4

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.

Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.