AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|74
|50
|19
|3
|2
|105
|241
|164
|Lehigh Valley
|74
|46
|23
|5
|0
|97
|251
|214
|Providence
|74
|43
|22
|5
|4
|95
|225
|180
|Hershey
|74
|41
|22
|8
|3
|93
|247
|210
|Bridgeport
|74
|44
|26
|3
|1
|92
|216
|200
|Springfield
|74
|30
|33
|9
|2
|71
|185
|205
|Hartford
|74
|24
|44
|4
|2
|54
|189
|270
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|75
|42
|28
|4
|1
|89
|244
|203
|Syracuse
|74
|36
|24
|7
|7
|86
|223
|224
|Albany
|74
|38
|31
|2
|3
|81
|197
|201
|St. John’s
|75
|35
|30
|8
|2
|80
|212
|219
|Utica
|74
|34
|31
|7
|2
|77
|188
|211
|Rochester
|74
|31
|40
|0
|3
|65
|200
|233
|Binghamton
|74
|28
|42
|2
|2
|60
|188
|258
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|74
|43
|19
|7
|5
|98
|245
|194
|Grand Rapids
|74
|45
|23
|1
|5
|96
|243
|187
|Milwaukee
|74
|42
|25
|4
|3
|91
|218
|208
|Cleveland
|75
|39
|28
|4
|4
|86
|195
|197
|Charlotte
|74
|39
|29
|5
|1
|84
|207
|201
|Iowa
|74
|34
|31
|7
|2
|77
|174
|192
|Manitoba
|75
|28
|37
|5
|5
|66
|196
|242
|Rockford
|74
|25
|37
|9
|3
|62
|171
|235
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|67
|43
|16
|3
|5
|94
|230
|173
|San Diego
|66
|41
|20
|3
|2
|87
|212
|172
|Ontario
|66
|36
|20
|10
|0
|82
|193
|181
|Stockton
|66
|33
|25
|6
|2
|74
|205
|185
|Bakersfield
|66
|32
|28
|5
|1
|70
|196
|184
|Texas
|74
|33
|36
|1
|4
|71
|220
|259
|Tucson
|67
|28
|31
|8
|0
|64
|181
|232
|San Antonio
|74
|26
|41
|5
|2
|59
|178
|236
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 5, Manitoba 4
Chicago 2, Iowa 1
Tucson 4, San Jose 3, OT
Toronto 5, St. John’s 3
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.
Toronto at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled