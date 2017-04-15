Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 9:33 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 75 50 20 3 2 105 242 166
Lehigh Valley 75 47 23 5 0 99 256 218
Hershey 76 43 22 8 3 97 252 211
Providence 76 43 23 6 4 96 229 188
Bridgeport 75 44 27 3 1 92 216 207
Springfield 76 32 33 9 2 75 197 206
Hartford 76 24 46 4 2 54 194 280
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 75 37 24 7 7 88 227 225
Toronto 76 42 29 4 1 89 245 207
Albany 76 39 32 2 3 83 204 206
St. John’s 76 36 30 8 2 82 216 220
Utica 75 35 31 7 2 79 193 215
Rochester 76 32 41 0 3 67 205 240
Binghamton 75 28 43 2 2 60 189 262
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 75 43 19 8 5 99 247 197
Grand Rapids 75 46 23 1 5 98 246 189
Milwaukee 75 43 25 4 3 93 224 210
Charlotte 75 39 29 6 1 85 209 204
Cleveland 76 39 29 4 4 86 195 198
Iowa 75 35 31 7 2 79 177 194
Manitoba 76 29 37 5 5 68 197 242
Rockford 75 25 38 9 3 62 173 241
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 67 43 16 3 5 94 230 173
San Diego 67 42 20 3 2 89 216 175
Ontario 67 36 20 10 1 83 196 185
Stockton 67 34 25 6 2 76 207 186
Bakersfield 67 32 29 5 1 70 197 186
Texas 75 34 36 1 4 73 221 259
Tucson 67 28 31 8 0 64 181 232
San Antonio 75 26 42 5 2 59 178 237

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, St. John’s 3

Manitoba 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Utica 5, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4, OT

Rochester 5, Albany 4

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1

Iowa 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 6, Rockford 2

Texas 1, San Antonio 0

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO

Stockton 2, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Albany 3, Rochester 0

St. John’s 4, Toronto 1

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey 3, Providence 0

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

Bridgeport at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

