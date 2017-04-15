Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 11:37 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 76 51 20 3 2 107 247 170
Lehigh Valley 76 48 23 5 0 101 260 219
Hershey 76 43 22 8 3 97 252 211
Providence 76 43 23 6 4 96 229 188
Bridgeport 76 44 28 3 1 92 220 212
Springfield 76 32 33 9 2 75 197 206
Hartford 76 24 46 4 2 54 194 280
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 76 38 24 7 7 90 232 227
Toronto 76 42 29 4 1 89 245 207
Albany 76 39 32 2 3 83 204 206
St. John’s 76 36 30 8 2 82 216 220
Utica 76 35 32 7 2 79 195 220
Rochester 76 32 41 0 3 67 205 240
Binghamton 76 28 44 2 2 60 190 266
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 44 19 8 5 101 251 200
Grand Rapids 76 47 23 1 5 100 251 190
Milwaukee 76 43 26 4 3 93 225 215
Charlotte 76 39 29 7 1 86 212 208
Cleveland 76 39 29 4 4 86 195 198
Iowa 76 36 31 7 2 81 182 196
Manitoba 76 29 37 5 5 68 197 242
Rockford 76 25 39 9 3 62 175 246
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 68 43 16 4 5 95 232 176
San Diego 67 42 20 3 2 89 216 175
Ontario 67 36 20 10 1 83 196 185
Stockton 67 34 25 6 2 76 207 186
Bakersfield 68 33 29 5 1 72 200 188
Texas 76 34 37 1 4 73 224 265
Tucson 67 28 31 8 0 64 181 232
San Antonio 76 27 42 5 2 61 184 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, St. John’s 3

Manitoba 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Charlotte 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1

Utica 5, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4, OT

Rochester 5, Albany 4

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 0

Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1

Iowa 3, Chicago 2, OT

Milwaukee 6, Rockford 2

Texas 1, San Antonio 0

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO

Stockton 2, Bakersfield 1

Saturday’s Games

Albany 3, Rochester 0

St. John’s 4, Toronto 1

Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 1

Hershey 3, Providence 0

Syracuse 5, Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1

Springfield 5, Hartford 1

WB-Scranton 5, Bridgeport 4

Chicago 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Iowa 5, Rockford 2

San Antonio 6, Texas 3

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2, OT

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

