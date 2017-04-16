AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|76
|51
|20
|3
|2
|107
|247
|170
|Lehigh Valley
|76
|48
|23
|5
|0
|101
|260
|219
|Hershey
|76
|43
|22
|8
|3
|97
|252
|211
|Providence
|76
|43
|23
|6
|4
|96
|229
|188
|Bridgeport
|76
|44
|28
|3
|1
|92
|220
|212
|Springfield
|76
|32
|33
|9
|2
|75
|197
|206
|Hartford
|76
|24
|46
|4
|2
|54
|194
|280
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|76
|38
|24
|7
|7
|90
|232
|227
|Toronto
|76
|42
|29
|4
|1
|89
|245
|207
|Albany
|76
|39
|32
|2
|3
|83
|204
|206
|St. John’s
|76
|36
|30
|8
|2
|82
|216
|220
|Utica
|76
|35
|32
|7
|2
|79
|195
|220
|Rochester
|76
|32
|41
|0
|3
|67
|205
|240
|Binghamton
|76
|28
|44
|2
|2
|60
|190
|266
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|76
|44
|19
|8
|5
|101
|251
|200
|Grand Rapids
|76
|47
|23
|1
|5
|100
|251
|190
|Milwaukee
|76
|43
|26
|4
|3
|93
|225
|215
|Charlotte
|76
|39
|29
|7
|1
|86
|212
|208
|Cleveland
|76
|39
|29
|4
|4
|86
|195
|198
|Iowa
|76
|36
|31
|7
|2
|81
|182
|196
|Manitoba
|76
|29
|37
|5
|5
|68
|197
|242
|Rockford
|76
|25
|39
|9
|3
|62
|175
|246
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|68
|43
|16
|4
|5
|95
|232
|176
|San Diego
|68
|43
|20
|3
|2
|91
|221
|178
|Ontario
|68
|36
|21
|10
|1
|83
|199
|190
|Stockton
|67
|34
|25
|6
|2
|76
|207
|186
|Bakersfield
|68
|33
|29
|5
|1
|72
|200
|188
|Texas
|76
|34
|37
|1
|4
|73
|224
|265
|Tucson
|67
|28
|31
|8
|0
|64
|181
|232
|San Antonio
|76
|27
|42
|5
|2
|61
|184
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Toronto 5, St. John’s 3
Manitoba 1, Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 3, Charlotte 2, OT
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 1
Utica 5, Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4, OT
Rochester 5, Albany 4
Springfield 7, Bridgeport 0
Hershey 2, WB-Scranton 1
Iowa 3, Chicago 2, OT
Milwaukee 6, Rockford 2
Texas 1, San Antonio 0
San Diego 4, Ontario 3, SO
Stockton 2, Bakersfield 1
Albany 3, Rochester 0
St. John’s 4, Toronto 1
Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 1
Hershey 3, Providence 0
Syracuse 5, Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1
Springfield 5, Hartford 1
WB-Scranton 5, Bridgeport 4
Chicago 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Iowa 5, Rockford 2
San Antonio 6, Texas 3
Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2, OT
San Diego 5, Ontario 3
Tucson at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled