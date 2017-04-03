|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0) at Texas (Perez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.