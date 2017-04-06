|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Toronto
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Texas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 4, Texas 3
Houston 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 6
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Baltimore 3, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 9, Texas 6
Houston 5, Seattle 3, 13 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 0
Kansas City (Hammel 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Triggs 0-0), 3:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 0-0) at Houston (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.