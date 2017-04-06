Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 0 1.000
Boston 2 0 1.000
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 ½
New York 1 2 .333
Toronto 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 1 0 1.000 1
Kansas City 0 2 .000
Chicago 0 1 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1
Oakland 1 2 .333 2
Seattle 0 3 .000 3
Texas 0 3 .000 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4, Texas 3

Houston 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 6

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Baltimore 3, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Houston 5, Seattle 3, 13 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Hammel 0-0) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Triggs 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 0-0) at Houston (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

