Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
By The Associated Press
April 8, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 0 1.000
Boston 2 1 .667 1
Tampa Bay 3 2 .600 1
Toronto 1 3 .250
New York 1 3 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 0 1.000
Cleveland 3 1 .750 1
Detroit 2 1 .667
Chicago 1 2 .333
Kansas City 1 3 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Houston 3 2 .600
Oakland 2 3 .400 1
Texas 1 3 .250
Seattle 1 4 .200 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 2

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 4, Houston 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit 6, Boston 5

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 8

Texas 10, Oakland 5

Kansas City 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 1-0) at Texas (Darvish 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 1-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Baltimore (Miley 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-0) at Texas (Perez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

