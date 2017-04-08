|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Houston
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|2
___
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 2
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 4, Houston 2
Detroit 6, Boston 5
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 8
Texas 10, Oakland 5
Kansas City 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Arizona 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Boston (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Houston (Keuchel 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 1-0) at Texas (Darvish 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Arizona (Greinke 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 1-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Baltimore (Miley 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-0) at Texas (Perez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.