American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 11:09 pm < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 0 1.000
Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 1
Boston 2 2 .500 2
Toronto 1 4 .200
New York 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½
Detroit 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Oakland 3 3 .500 ½
Houston 3 3 .500 ½
Seattle 1 4 .200 2
Texas 1 4 .200 2

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 6, Boston 5

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 8

Texas 10, Oakland 5

Kansas City 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Kansas City 7, Houston 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

Cleveland at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 1-0) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Baltimore (Miley 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-0) at Texas (Perez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Arizona (Corbin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 5:10 p.m.

