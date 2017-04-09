|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Boston
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Toronto
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
Detroit 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Kansas City 7, Houston 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
Arizona 11, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Boston 7, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Verlander 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 0-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Houston (Morton 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.