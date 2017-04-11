|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Toronto
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Seattle
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 0
Seattle 6, Houston 0
Detroit 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 0-1) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Boston (Wright 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.