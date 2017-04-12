|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Boston
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Toronto
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Seattle
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 0
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Seattle 6, Houston 0
Detroit 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
‘The fear is real’ Congress could enact Trump-level budget cuts
Houston 7, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 0-1) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Boston (Wright 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.