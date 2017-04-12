Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 2 .667
Tampa Bay 5 3 .625
Boston 4 3 .571 ½
New York 3 4 .429
Toronto 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 2 .714
Minnesota 5 2 .714
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1
Chicago 2 4 .333
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 2 .714
Houston 5 4 .556 1
Oakland 4 4 .500
Texas 2 4 .333
Seattle 2 7 .222 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 6, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 0-1) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Boston (Wright 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

