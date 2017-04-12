Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 10:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 2 .667
Tampa Bay 5 3 .625
Boston 4 3 .571 ½
New York 3 4 .429
Toronto 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 2 .714
Minnesota 5 2 .714
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1
Chicago 2 4 .333
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750
Houston 5 4 .556
Oakland 4 4 .500 2
Texas 2 5 .286
Seattle 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Hughes 1-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 0-0) at Toronto (Liriano 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 0-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

