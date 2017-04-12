Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 12, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 5 2 .714
Tampa Bay 5 4 .556 1
Boston 4 4 .500
New York 4 4 .500
Toronto 1 7 .125
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 6 2 .750
Minnesota 5 3 .625 1
Cleveland 4 4 .500 2
Chicago 3 4 .429
Kansas City 2 6 .250 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750
Oakland 5 4 .556
Houston 5 4 .556
Texas 2 5 .286
Seattle 2 7 .222

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 5

Oakland 8, Kansas City 3

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Hughes 1-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 0-0) at Toronto (Liriano 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 0-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

