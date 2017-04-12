|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Boston
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|1
|7
|.125
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Houston
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Seattle
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
Detroit 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 3
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 5, 10 innings
Houston 7, Seattle 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 0
Baltimore 12, Boston 5
Oakland 8, Kansas City 3
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 1-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 0-0) at Toronto (Liriano 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 0-0) at Kansas City (Vargas 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.