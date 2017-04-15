|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Boston
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Toronto
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Kansas City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Oakland
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Seattle
|3
|8
|.273
|4
___
Minnesota 11, Detroit 5
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Detroit 7, Cleveland 6
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 7, Oakland 2
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 0-0) at Toronto (Estrada 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-2) at Minnesota (Santana 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 1-1) at Boston (Sale 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-0) at Kansas City (Karns 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Cashner 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.