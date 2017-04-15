Sports Listen

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 7 2 .778
New York 6 4 .600
Tampa Bay 6 5 .545 2
Boston 5 5 .500
Toronto 1 9 .100
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 3 .700
Minnesota 6 4 .600 1
Chicago 5 4 .556
Kansas City 4 6 .400 3
Cleveland 4 6 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 7 4 .636
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1
Oakland 5 6 .455 2
Texas 4 6 .400
Seattle 3 8 .273 4

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Cleveland 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 7, Oakland 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bundy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 0-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Morton 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 0-0) at Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

