|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, St. Louis 3
Baltimore 6, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Detroit 7, Cleveland 6
Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 7, Oakland 2
Seattle 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 10, Oakland 6
Cleveland 13, Detroit 6
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Baltimore (Bundy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 0-2), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Morton 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 0-0) at Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.