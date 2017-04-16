Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 2:13 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 7 3 .700
New York 7 4 .636 ½
Boston 6 5 .545
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 2
Toronto 2 9 .182
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 7 4 .636
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Chicago 5 5 .500
Kansas City 5 6 .455 2
Cleveland 5 6 .455 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 4 .667
Los Angeles 6 6 .500 2
Oakland 5 7 .417 3
Texas 4 7 .364
Seattle 4 8 .333 4

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, St. Louis 2

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 10, Oakland 6

Cleveland 13, Detroit 6

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at Boston (Wright 0-1), 11:05 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-1) at Houston (Morton 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 1-0) at Oakland (Triggs 2-0), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Koehler 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.