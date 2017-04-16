|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 10, Oakland 6
Cleveland 13, Detroit 6
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at Boston (Wright 0-1), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-1) at Houston (Morton 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 1-0) at Oakland (Triggs 2-0), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Koehler 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.