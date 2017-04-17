|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Toronto
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
N.Y. Yankees 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 10, Oakland 6
Cleveland 13, Detroit 6
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 1, L.A. Angels 0
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 7
N.Y. Yankees 9, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at Boston (Wright 0-1), 11:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 0-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-1) at Houston (Morton 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 1-0) at Oakland (Cotton 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Koehler 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-2) at Houston (Fiers 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 1-1) at Oakland (Hahn 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.