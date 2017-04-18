|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Boston
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Toronto
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Los Angeles
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Oakland
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
Baltimore 11, Toronto 4
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City 1, L.A. Angels 0
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 7
N.Y. Yankees 9, St. Louis 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 6, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-2) at Houston (Musgrove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 1-1) at Oakland (Triggs 2-0), 10:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.