American League

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:04 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 8 3 .727
New York 9 4 .692
Boston 8 5 .615 1
Tampa Bay 6 8 .429
Toronto 2 10 .167
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 4 .667
Minnesota 7 6 .538
Kansas City 6 6 .500 2
Chicago 6 6 .500 2
Cleveland 6 7 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 4 .692
Seattle 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 6 8 .429
Oakland 5 8 .385 4
Texas 5 8 .385 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 4

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 1, L.A. Angels 0

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 7

N.Y. Yankees 9, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 6, Miami 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 0-2) at Houston (Musgrove 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cain 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 1-1) at Oakland (Triggs 2-0), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-0) at Seattle (Gallardo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

American League
