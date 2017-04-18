|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Boston
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Toronto
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Los Angeles
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Oakland
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 6, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 1-1) at Oakland (Hahn 0-1), 3:35 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 1-1) at Toronto (Liriano 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 0-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.