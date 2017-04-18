Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 10:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 8 3 .727
New York 9 4 .692
Boston 8 5 .615 1
Tampa Bay 6 8 .429
Toronto 2 10 .167
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 4 .667
Minnesota 7 6 .538
Kansas City 6 6 .500 2
Chicago 6 6 .500 2
Cleveland 6 7 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 4 .692
Seattle 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 6 8 .429
Oakland 5 8 .385 4
Texas 5 8 .385 4

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 6, Miami 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Oakland (Hahn 0-1), 3:35 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 1-1) at Toronto (Liriano 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 1-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 0-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.