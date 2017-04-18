Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 8 4 .667
New York 9 5 .643
Boston 8 5 .615 ½
Tampa Bay 6 8 .429 3
Toronto 2 10 .167 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 4 .667
Chicago 7 6 .538
Minnesota 7 6 .538
Kansas City 6 6 .500 2
Cleveland 6 7 .462
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 9 4 .692
Seattle 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 6 8 .429
Oakland 5 8 .385 4
Texas 5 8 .385 4

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 6, Miami 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati 9, Baltimore 3

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Perez 1-1) at Oakland (Valdez 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-1) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 1-1) at Toronto (Liriano 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 0-2) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-1) at Houston (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

