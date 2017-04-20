Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 4:16 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 9 4 .692
New York 10 5 .667
Boston 10 6 .625 ½
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2
Toronto 3 12 .200 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 8 7 .533
Kansas City 7 7 .500 ½
Cleveland 7 7 .500 ½
Chicago 7 7 .500 ½
Minnesota 7 7 .500 ½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 10 5 .667
Oakland 7 8 .467 3
Seattle 7 9 .438
Los Angeles 7 9 .438
Texas 5 10 .333 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 9, Texas 1

Seattle 10, Miami 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 7

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 2, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

Boston 4, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Pomeranz 1-0) at Baltimore (Asher 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 1-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Toronto (Latos 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

