|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|New York
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Boston
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Toronto
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Kansas City
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Oakland
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Seattle
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Los Angeles
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Texas
|5
|10
|.333
|5
___
Oakland 9, Texas 1
Seattle 10, Miami 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 7
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 2, San Francisco 0
What it would take to create real hiring reform
Boston 4, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-0) at Baltimore (Asher 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 1-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Toronto (Latos 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.